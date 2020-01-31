Team Jamela dances for dad at Swinging with the Stars

Jamela Van Steinburg father passed away after spending time in the Central Okanagan Hospice

Jamela Van Steinburg is no stranger to the dance floor, taking lessons as a child for years, however, it’s been some time since she put her smooth moves to work. Now, Van Steinburg will have that chance to show off her talent once again as she participates in Swinging with the Stars, in Kelowna.

She made the call to join the fundraising event after her dad passed away at the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) in 2019.

“He spent about five weeks in hospice before he passed away and he was there for a long time for someone who spends time in hospice, so it allowed us to see how the operation works,” Van Steinburg explained. “I don’t think there is any way my dad could have been better looked after in the last days of his life.”

This was all the motivation Van Steinburg needed to join Swinging with the Stars and raise money for the COHA.

Van Steinburg is dancing with her instructor Warren Eaton of Latinesque Ballroom and Latin Dance Co.

Eaton has been involved with Swinging With The Stars on 5 different occasions as both a teacher, choreographer, performer and most recently a judge.

READ MORE: Team Capital News joins Swinging with the Stars

READ MORE: Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Most Read