Thanksgiving food drive to benefit Salmon Arm food banks

Volunteers wanted for Blind Bay and Silver Creek drives

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a provincial organization with volunteers in every major community in B.C. and is currently organizing the sixth annual drive, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.

During the week prior to Sept. 21, volunteers will be dropping off grocery bags at the doorsteps of as many homes in Salmon Arm, Enderby, Sicamous, Blind Bay, Sorrento and the surrounding area as possible, with a flyer of instructions, starting on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The volunteers will then come back starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21 to pick up the food donations.

On the day of the food drive, if for whatever reason the bags have not been picked up, a local call-in number has been set up. Donors are asked to call this number if no-one has come to collect the donation bags by 1 p.m.

The local call in-number is 250-803-0110. If you are not going to be home and not want to leave the bag of food

on your porch, call the number and someone can pick up your donation.

Donations collected this year in Salmon Arm will be divided between the Second Harvest and Salvation Army food banks. Those collected in Enderby and Sicamous and Sorrento will go directly to their respective food banks.

Food drive organizers are hoping to collect 235,000 lbs. of food this year. During last year’s drive, more than 1,200 volunteers from 10 communities in the Okanagan and Shuswap collected more than 118,000 lbs. of food for local food banks. This year, volunteers are being sought for Blind Bay and Silver Creek as well. It takes actually less than three hours of time.

This massive initiative is only possible with the help of volunteers and donors. Donors are asked to give non-perishable food and to check the expiry dates on all items.

If you can and would like to assist, or help in this great endeavor, call Steve Grey at 250-803-0110.

