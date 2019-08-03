The Observer asked: Are you more comfortable talking to strangers over the internet than in person?

When it comes to talking with strangers, some prefer the degree of separation an online conversation provides while others like the directness of a face to face talk. This week the Observer took this question to the streets of Salmon Arm: Are you more comfortable talking to strangers over the internet than in person?
Here are some of those responses.
“I would prefer talking in person because I can see their face and they can see me. I’m very much for the personal connection.” - Erika Allwood
“I’m pretty comfortable in lots of situations and can talk to people no big deal. I don’t like to contribute much to online conversations.” - Ty Hartwig
“I would say in person because it is more direct, more straight forward and you can see the person you are talking to.” - Callan Kennedy
“Online can be really scary, I think I would rather talk to someone in person but still there is a danger to that too because you don’t know if they might attack you.” - Flo Pepin
“It’s probably easier online because you’re not face to face and you don’t have to worry about being threatened or anything like that.” - Darryl Lamboo