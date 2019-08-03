The Observer asked: Are you more comfortable talking to strangers over the internet than in person?

The Observer asked: Are you more comfortable talking to strangers over the internet than in person?

When it comes to talking with strangers, some prefer the degree of separation an online conversation provides while others like the directness of a face to face talk. This week the Observer took this question to the streets of Salmon Arm: Are you more comfortable talking to strangers over the internet than in person?

Here are some of those responses.

Read more: Column: Exploring why we should fight the urge to Google

Read more: Video: Salmon Arm residents rise to challenge of rescuing eagle impaled on branch

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

“I would prefer talking in person because I can see their face and they can see me. I’m very much for the personal connection.” - Erika Allwood

“I’m pretty comfortable in lots of situations and can talk to people no big deal. I don’t like to contribute much to online conversations.” - Ty Hartwig

“I would say in person because it is more direct, more straight forward and you can see the person you are talking to.” - Callan Kennedy

“Online can be really scary, I think I would rather talk to someone in person but still there is a danger to that too because you don’t know if they might attack you.” - Flo Pepin

“It’s probably easier online because you’re not face to face and you don’t have to worry about being threatened or anything like that.” - Darryl Lamboo

Previous story
Looking back: Salmon Arm gives royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Just Posted

Abandoned campfire in Sunnybrae extinguished by civilians and fire department

The fire may have burned all night long

In photos: 10 interesting items found at Shuswap Pawn

Shuswap Pawn has been a fixture in Salmon Arm for more than… Continue reading

Looking back: Salmon Arm gives royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stop in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

What to do on the holiday long weekend in the Shuswap?

Lots going on, from Salmon Arm’s Downtown Farmers Market to Family Fun Day in Sicamous

New highway markings in North Okanagan expected to slow speeders

Optical speed bars being tested on Highway 97A on south side of Enderby

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, arrived Friday to Canada

Okanagan man celebrates 100th birthday

Del Fulgham reached his 100th birthday on July 20 of this year and threw a proper party to celebrate

Okanagan BCHL team’s financial partner sues, ownership responds

The lawsuit was filed against the owner of the West Kelowna Warriors July 29

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Vernon grass fire believed to be started by fireworks

An overnight grass fire near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive appears to have been started by fireworks

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Most Read