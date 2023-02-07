The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower has a name

The winning name received 34 per cent of the vote

Kelowna’s new snowblower machine has been named Snownado. (City of Kelowna)

And the winner is… Snownado!

That’s the name of Kelowna’s newest mega snowblower.

The City of Kelowna asked the public to submit names for the snowblower back in early December and narrowed it down to the top 10 names on Jan. 24. For the last two weeks, the public voted on the 10 names. In total, they received more than 17,000 votes.

Snownado was the overwhelming winner with 34 per cent of the vote (nearly 6,000 votes).

The top 10 were:

Blizzard of Oz

Snownado

Snow Mercy

Betty Whiteout

Snowbe-gone Kenobi

S’no Problem

Buzz Iceclear

Snowasaurus

Flurious George

Blizzard Blaster

Sue Robinson is the winner of the contest for coming up with the name.

Snownado the snowblower weighs approximately 45,360 kilograms, can fill 500 trucks an hour, and launch snow clear over a house.

READ MORE: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued winter storm warning

READ MORE: Home prices fall across the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

contestKelownaOkanaganSnow