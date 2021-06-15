R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum ready for visitors

Nine exhibits representing the commercial core of downtown Salmon Arm in 1910 are pictured at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum. (Facebook - R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum)

The R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum is opening for the season, but you may have to stay one Model-T-length away from other guests if you visit.

On Wednesday, June 16, the village, museum and Sprig of Heather restaurant will all open to the public, said general manager Susan Mackie.

Only 75 people in the village and 50 people in the restaurant are allowed at any given time, so people are encouraged to purchase their admission in advance at 250-832-5243. Walk-ins are still allowed if there are available spots, said Mackie. People can also make reservations for dinner theatre at this time.

Patrons are encouraged to visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org/coronavirus-prevention.htm before each visit to check out the latest updates to the rules.

On the heritage destination’s 40-acre property are 24 replica or original buildings and more than 30 exhibits, one of which is the original 1910 Haney House.

The Montebello Museum includes nine storefronts that complete the village, such as the newly finished Salmon Arm Observer and Demers and Tillman pool hall and barbershop. It is also home of the Ernie Doe Archives Room, the museum’s collection and gallery.

New on Front Street is Mah Yick Hand Laundry next to the Newnes Blacksmith Shop.

The new Sprig of Heather restaurant offers outdoor patio seating with views of the village, a daily special, house-baked bread and fresh fillings served with a choice of homemade signature soups, garden salad with homemade dressings and more.

Guests can also walk the property’s 2.3-kilometre woodland trail, using a trail guide to identify plants around them, said Mackie.

Haney will be open from June to September and is located on the east side of Salmon Arm at 751 Hwy. 97B.

For more information on annual passes, or if you would like to become a member, volunteer or donate, contact R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum by phone at 250-832-5243 or visit its website at www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

Read more: Province takes note of young Shuswap musicians at June festival

Read more: Salmon Arm council holds minute of silence to honour victims of Ontario attack

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#Salmon ArmHeritage