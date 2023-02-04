Thousands turn out for ever popular Vernon Winter Carnival parade

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu took part in the parade Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) This year’s Carnival theme is Carnival TV, and many of the floats were decked out according to the theme. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) Thousands came out to take in the Vernon Winter Carnival parade Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The fun has begun during the 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival, and thousands turned out to see one of the hallmarks of the festivities, the annual parade through downtown Vernon.

The parade started at 12 p.m. Saturday at 43rd Avenue, travelling south on 27th Street, westbound on 30th Avenue past the Civic Plaza and the museum before heading north on 31st Street and ending at 39th Avenue.

This year’s theme is Carnival TV, and appropriately, most of the floats in the parade were designed with a popular TV show in mind, from That 70s Show to the Flintstones to Scooby Doo.

Plenty of kids enjoyed watching the floats go by, including Kallum Thor.

“Getting candy” was the highlight of the day, Thor said.

The Morning Star live streamed the parade. The live stream can be watched here.

There’s plenty more fun to be had as the Winter Carnival doesn’t wind down until Feb. 12. This weekend, a snow sculpture competition is taking place up at Silver Star Mountain with the awards to be presented Sunday at noon.

Also at Silver Star Mountain this weekend is the 40th annual Over the Hill Downhill event, a recreational downhill ski race pitting individuals and teams of four against each other to see who can get down the mountain fastest.

Tonight from 8-11 p.m. is live music at Lake City Casino and Match Eatery and Public House. Barry Wilson is performing.

Carnival Days is happening at Historic O’Keefe Ranch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Royalty will be at the gazebo to take photos, and there’s the opportunity to meet the Queen of the Ranch as well as Carnival mascots JoPo and JoPette.

Brendan Shykora

carnivalParadeVernon