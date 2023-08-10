Three Lakes Brewing has opened in Kelowna

It is the Central Okanagan’s 24th brewery

Three Lakes Brewing, Kelowna’s 24th brewery is opening on Wednesday, Aug. 9. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Central Okanagan’s 24th brewery is now open!

After more than two years of ideas, hard work, and waiting for the proper licences, Three Lakes Brewing is opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Three Lakes Brewing is located at #7-2030 Matrix Crescent, beside Two Donkeys Bakery, between Highway 97 (across from the Kelowna Airport) and the Okanagan Golf Club.

A trio of Okanagan women, Melanie Raby, her daughter Tara and friend and business partner Cathy van Kesteren came up with the idea and now their day is finally here.

