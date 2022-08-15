Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Engines are on display in this line of vintage vehicles including, in the foreground, a 1932 Ford “Deuce” Roadster, at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Engines are on display in this line of vintage vehicles including, in the foreground, a 1932 Ford “Deuce” Roadster, at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
This restored 1948 Dodge panel truck, with the words “Armstrong Cheese Cooperative Assn.” on its door, including photographs and a legend detailing its history and the restoration process, was a popular stop at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)This restored 1948 Dodge panel truck, with the words “Armstrong Cheese Cooperative Assn.” on its door, including photographs and a legend detailing its history and the restoration process, was a popular stop at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
This iconic vintage British sports car, a Morgan, was a people’s choice contender at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)This iconic vintage British sports car, a Morgan, was a people’s choice contender at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
This 1931 Ford Coupe was one of numerous vintage vehicles on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)This 1931 Ford Coupe was one of numerous vintage vehicles on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rebuilt by Jason Tasko, this 1926 Chevrolet truck with custom-built wood box and cab blends in with the historical theme at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)Rebuilt by Jason Tasko, this 1926 Chevrolet truck with custom-built wood box and cab blends in with the historical theme at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A mix of modern and vintage vehicles, and the people who collect and/or admire them, packed R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, Haney hosted its 21st Annual Car Show, billed as the largest in the Shuswap with more approximately 200 classic and antique automobiles on display throughout the village.

Organizers said the event saw about 1,000 people go through the gate.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmVintage car rally

Previous story
Fundraiser for bench, tree in honour of Vernon editor launched
Next story
New Shuswap Pride Society welcomes community at Marine Peace Park event

Just Posted

Cellist, composer and performing artist Christine Hanson will be playing the ROOTSandBLUES Main Stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, and will take part in a “Pushing The Boundaries” workshop at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Barn Stage. (Contributed)
ROOTSandBLUES: Artist captivates with musical retelling of Robert W. Service poem

Members of the board of directors of the new Shuswap Pride Society including Joanne Wittstock, Shelley Desautels, Allie Alexander, Daylene Fleming, Jenn Andreasen and Marsha Bradcoe were at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm on Aug. 13, 2022 for the group’s meet-and-greet event with a free picnic, music and games for the community. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
New Shuswap Pride Society welcomes community at Marine Peace Park event

Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

Four different plans for units have been developed for a 60-duplex, 120-unit housing project at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe, but the city planning department says, generally, the contemporary styled units are three storeys. (City of Salmon Arm image)
60-unit duplex project in Canoe met with accolades and approvals