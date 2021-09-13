On Friday, Sept. 24, Ranchero Elementary School students and staff will be opening a time capsule put together at the school in the year 2000. (Google maps photo)

On Friday, Sept. 24, Ranchero Elementary School students and staff will be opening a time capsule put together at the school in the year 2000. (Google maps photo)

Time travel: Shuswap elementary school students to crack open capsule from year 2000

School to host ceremony Sept. 24, those wishing to attend asked to register

Students at a Shuswap elementary school will get a unique opportunity to look back in time at what was important and trending among their peers at the end of the 20th century.

In the year 2000, Ranchero Elementary put together a time capsule for future students. The capsule was to be opened 20 years later; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening was delayed. The plan now is to crack open the capsule at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

A ceremony will be held outside the school. However, with ongoing health regulations, only up to 100 visitors may attend.

“We are hoping that former staff and community will come out and share with us what past students and staff are sharing with us,” said Principal Doug Cumming.

To help with planning, those wishing to attend are asked to register by calling 250-832-7018, or sending an email to ran@sd83.bc.ca.

Read more: Okanagan College unlocks time capsule

Read more: 40-year-old treasure map unearthed in Revelstoke school during renovations

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Arm

Previous story
Dozens attend grand opening of Westside location of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission thrift store

Just Posted

On Friday, Sept. 24, Ranchero Elementary School students and staff will be opening a time capsule put together at the school in the year 2000. (Google maps photo)
Time travel: Shuswap elementary school students to crack open capsule from year 2000

On Sept. 13, the fourth day of advance voting for the Sept. 20 federal election, the lineup in the morning stretched around two sides of the 5th Avenue Seniors Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Advance poll popular way to vote in Salmon Arm in 2021

With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely. (Pixabay)
Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservative; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20 federal election. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates on proof of vaccinations