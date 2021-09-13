Time travel: Shuswap elementary school students to crack open capsule from year 2000

On Friday, Sept. 24, Ranchero Elementary School students and staff will be opening a time capsule put together at the school in the year 2000. (Google maps photo)

Students at a Shuswap elementary school will get a unique opportunity to look back in time at what was important and trending among their peers at the end of the 20th century.

In the year 2000, Ranchero Elementary put together a time capsule for future students. The capsule was to be opened 20 years later; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening was delayed. The plan now is to crack open the capsule at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

A ceremony will be held outside the school. However, with ongoing health regulations, only up to 100 visitors may attend.

“We are hoping that former staff and community will come out and share with us what past students and staff are sharing with us,” said Principal Doug Cumming.

To help with planning, those wishing to attend are asked to register by calling 250-832-7018, or sending an email to ran@sd83.bc.ca.

