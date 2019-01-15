TLC airs Vernon’s conjoined twins

Vernon’s conjoined twins are going prime time.

Tatiana and Krista Hogan have been long been in the spotlight for their unique bond – the girls are joined at the head.

Now the girls will be featured on TLC in the U.S. Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. titled Inseparable: Joined at the Head (a CBC documentary).

“Tatiana and Krista are the only known conjoined twins who doctors suspect can see and feel what the other sees and feels,” TLC states in its show summary. “This special hour follows the twins through a year in their lives and a landmark 10th birthday.”

See: Vernon twins continue to amaze

The documentary follows the girls, now 12 years old, in their daily life and reveals their remarkable abilities, like the fact that Tatiana controls three arms and one leg, and Krista controls three legs and one arm.

“There’s nobody in the world that’s connected the same way that they are,” mom Felicia Hogan explains in the documentary.

”I could have never imagined that they could do anything they can do now.”

Inseparable was originally released Nov. 5, 2017, written and directed by Judith Pyke.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.