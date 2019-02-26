Top-notch pies raise $43,000 for Haney

Funds raised will go to projects and education programs at Haney Heritage Village

Sean Rogers cuts and serves slices of competing pies for donation to RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum as part of the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest, held during the Heritage Week Celebration at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Feb. 23. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest winners were named during the Heritage Week Celebration at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Ken and Debby Nielson won over the judges’ taste buds with a first-place-worthy ginger-peach pie, while Brianna Vander Muelen secured a second-place ribbon with slices of her apple pie.

Pies were judged by appearance, authenticity, texture and taste.

Read more: A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly

Read more: Pie purveyor

After judging came the annual pie-baking contest auction. This year’s home-baked entries raised just over $43,000, with the Nielson’s ginger-peach entry fetching the highest bid: $4,600. These funds, as well as money raised in a silent auction and from sales of pie slices will go to projects and educational programs at RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

(Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)