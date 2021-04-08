Tower power needed for Vernon’s new radio station

The community’s help is needed to launch Vernon’s new radio station.

The Vernon Community Radio Society has launched a Power the Tower fundraising campaign to get them on air.

“Residents have been asking how they can help and now is the time to donate,” president Gord Leighton said. “Our board has worked hard to get to this point and now we need the support and donations from the community. Raising enough money is the only thing standing in the way of getting Valley FM on the air.”

Power the Tower is the first phase, to raise funds for the transmitter, antennae, related processing equipment, wiring, and installation. Subsequent phases will include studios, control rooms, technical equipment rooms and offices. The goal is to be on the air by October 2021.

Approximately $200,000 is needed to launch the new community-based 97.9 Valley FM radio station, which received a seven-year license from the CRTC September 2020.

“Radio allows a connection with community like no other medium,” fundraising committee honourary chair Betty Selin said. “This will be a radio station for the community, by the community.”

Individuals and businesses can make a donation online at https://trellis.org/powerthetower or contact the Vernon Community Radio Society for more information on how to get involved by email vernoncommunityradio@gmail.com or visit vernoncommunityradio.ca.

