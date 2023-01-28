Trails group asks for Sicamous’ support with continued maintenance, trail development

The Sicamous Creek Falls Trail is one of many District of Sicamous trails managed and protected by the Shuswap Trail Alliance. (Black Press file photo)

The Shuswap Trail Alliance is looking forward to a prosperous partnership with the District of Sicamous and surrounding areas, hoping to continue work to develop and protect the numerous trails in the region.

At the Jan. 25 Sicamous council meeting, Shuwap Trail Alliance (STA) executive director Jen Bellhouse gave a presentation updating council on the alliance’s work over the past two years.

Bellhouse updated the new council members about the participatory, regional roundtable system the alliance operates under, with funding and input from local governments and organizations each affected by, and having access to, Shuswap trails. The roundtable system was formed in 2005 and also brings in First Nations and stewardship groups.

The District of Sicamous’ financial investment for involvement in the roundtable is $500 annually. With other municipalities’ and clubs’ contributions, the roundtable is asking for $17,650 per year to operate.

The strategy works to ensure every affected group is satisfied with trail development and management strategies. Bellhouse said the alliance makes sure to contact Indigenous bands before suggesting new trails, asking if there is cultural significance to a piece of land that would affect placing part of a trail there and ensuring that communication is always happening.

In 2022, the STA received anonymous donations totaling almost $160,000. The funding helped to host trail building workshops and restore the Mara lookout historic park trail. The STA worked with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society to remove yellow flag iris plants, and received grant funding to the tune of $166,665 from the Forest Employment Program.

The STA will continue to work on rail trail projects, as well its new website and trail guide debuting this year. It will also be involved in active transportation planning.

Bellhouse told new council members about the benefits of the district being an STA partner. The district would receive advice on trail development issues, collaboration with the full regional partner roster, environmental screening and adaptive planning, trail stewardship and a reduced partner rate for project coordination and technical trail services.

Ongoing trail projects specifically in Sicamous include the Owl Head bike park, which Bellhouse said is a high priority item, as well as a district trails overview assessment, and Larch Hills Traverse and Lizard Trail maintenance.

The STA is also working with the district on the planned Secwépemc Landmark Art Project.

Coun. Pam Beech commended the work the STA has done and continues to do.

“It’s awesome what you guys have altogether accomplished. I have always given the trail alliance the credit for thinking in the big picture of partnering across the region and across the cultures, reaching out and partnering with the Indigenous peoples to bring us history, to rediscover the trails they once used and to build more. I just am always in awe,” said Beech.

Coun. Gord Bushell, acting as council chair, said council is happy to have the STA working on Sicamous’ Owl Head bike park and the project is moving faster now that the district isn’t trying to do it themselves. Bushell also said council is looking forward to supporting the trail alliance further.

