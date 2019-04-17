Training aimed at saving lives in Okanagan today

Interior Health offering free overdose prevention training and education at Vernon library April 17

While candles burn in memory of each of the 645 lives lost to drug overdose at the Vernon library, an effort is underway to save lives.

Overdose prevention training and education is being offered for free Wednesday, April 17 at the library from 5-6 p.m.

Learn how to save a life by recognizing an overdose and properly administer Naloxone.

See: Interior Health warns of spike in carfentanil-tainted opioids

The free program is open to all and participants will leave with a free Naloxone kit.

The Burning Bright Candle Display is currently on at the Vernon library as part of a rotating Interior Health event in the Okanagan.

See: Display to shine a light on overdose deaths in Interior Health region

“As the overdose crisis moves into its fourth year, Interior Health is recognizing lives lost with a travelling display of 645 candles – one for each person lost to illicit drug overdose from January 2016 – December 2018,” IH states.

The display is on in Vernon until Thursday, April 18. It then moves to Kamloops for April 23-28.

See: Display to spark conversation about overdoses in Okanagan

