Treat yo’self at Dairy Queens across B.C.

August 11 is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen

Blizzards are in the forecast today.

Dairy Queen is holding its annual Miracle Treat Day, a fundraising event for the Childrens Miracle Network.

@kelownacapnews Miracle treat day at Dairy Queen. Proceeds from blizzards go to the Children's Miracle Network. Glenmore DQ hooked KCN uppp ✌️🍦 #icecream #blizzard #treat #kelowna ♬ Originalton – †

On Aug. 11, all proceeds from blizzards purchased will be donated to children’s hospitals. Donations are used to fund “critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research,” according to the company.

Children’s Miracle Network Canada is managed and operated by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations.

