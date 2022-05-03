Trials Stars to shine in downtown Salmon Arm during Salty Dog Street Fest

Daring riders will have two performances during event

Coquitlam’s The Trials Stars, Jeff Anderson and Steve Dickin, will perform two shows during the Salty Dog Street Fest on Saturday, May 14. (Trials Stars/Facebook photo)

Before the rubber hits the South Canoe trails for the Salty Dog Enduro, a pair of skilled bike riders will be downtown defying gravity during the Salty Dog Street Fest.

As part of the Saturday, May 14 celebrations leading into Sunday’s race event, The Trials Stars – Jeff Anderson and Steve Dickin – will be wowing Street Fest-goers with their nimble, gravity defying riding skills.

From Coquitlam, Anderson and Dickin are top-ranked bike trials riders who have competed in B.C. and world over since 2004.

Bike trials is an individual sport that incorporates the use of a special bicycle the rider must manoeuvre and balance on in order to complete specially designed obstacle courses with artificial and/or natural sections, all the while never setting a foot on the ground.

As a team, Anderson and Dickin work together to explain the move the other rider is doing, so the audience understands the objectives as the rider moves through course sections. making as little physical contact with the ground as possible to avoid penalty points.

The Trials Stars show features the two riders, hopping to and from boxes that are anywhere from four- to eight-feet high, balancing on skinny beams and even using their trailer as a prop.

The Trials Stars have gone reasonably unscathed in their years of riding.

“We haven’t had anything really serious, mostly sprains and cuts on the shins, but no broken bones,” said Dickin.

Anderson and Dickin will be putting on two shows at the Salty Dog Street Festival, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.

Kids can enter a colouring contest for a chance to win a special prize pack and lunch with the team. Pick up the colouring page at Ian Gray’s Salmon Arm GM, Skookum Cycle or download it off the Salty Dog Facebook page.

For more information on all events and activities at the Salty Dog weekend, visit saltydogenduro.com.

