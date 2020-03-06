Dan Roddick, left, poses for a photo with his 2019 stair climbing partners, Peterson Bailey of the Sicamous Fire Department and Jordan Deakoff from the New Denver Fire Department. He will be joined by two Sicamous firefighters making their first ascent of Calgary’s Bow building for the 2020 Firefighter Stair Climb Challenge on May 3. (Contributed)

Trio of Shuswap firefighters to gear up for 55-storey fundraiser

Annual stair-climb event at Calgary’s Bow building to benefit cancer patients

A trio of firefighters from the Sicamous will be gearing up to ascend the 55-storeys of Calgary’s Bow building.

Leading this endeavour is Dan Roddick, a lieutenant with the Sicamous Fire Department. This will be Roddick’s fourth visit to the Bow building for the annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge. He’s teaming up with two other Sicamous firefighters, first-time climbers Josh Younker and Kaleb Edwards, for the 2020 event being held Sunday, May 3.

Roddick, Younker and Edwards will be among hundreds of firefighters from across Canada and around the world who will climb the Bow’s internal stairwell in full firefighting gear. Funds donated to the firefighters will go to Wellspring Calgary, an organization that supports people battling cancer by providing free accommodations while they are undergoing treatment.

Roddick said he has been training hard in hopes of shaving at least three minutes off his time of 28 minutes last year, and his fellow climbers are excited to go as well and are already planning to make the climb an annual pilgrimage. Roddick said climbing partners are essential as they help keep each other motivated every step of the way.

The Bow’s staircase, with 1,204 steps, is a daunting enough challenge on its own, but the firefighters take them on wearing close to 80 lbs. of equipment. Roddick said climbing the stairs in full duty gear, including helmet and air pack, is exhausting.

“Every storey gets tougher, your legs get more tired, you start running out of breath more. It’s quite a struggle but it’s well worth it for the cause we’re supporting,” Roddick said.

Also worth the trip according to Roddick is the camaraderie and sense of community that comes with the climb where all the participants are firefighters.

Donations in the name of Roddick, Edwards and Younker are currently being accepted online at at http://wsyyc.convio.net/site/TR. Roddick’s fundraiser page notes that him and his team’s trip to Calgary is entirely self-funded so all money collected will go directly to Wellspring Calgary’s efforts to help cancer patients.


