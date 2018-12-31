Try a bold start to the New Year

The New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim will be at Canoe Beach boat launch, 10:30 a.m., register at 10.

Nadine Quilty, Eva Mosher and Kennedy Baillie make their way out of the water while everyone else is just getting in at the 2018 Annual Polar Bear Swim held Jan. 1 at Canoe Beach. (James Murray photo)

If you’re feeling adventurous, start off the New Year with a splash!

The annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim will be held at Salmon Arm Canoe Beach boat launch at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 1.

The event, which is hosted by the Salmon Arm Waves and the Columbia Shuswap Selkirks swim clubs, is free to the public, but release waivers will need to be signed on site before participation.

Donations also accepted.

Registration will take place at the beach from 10 a.m until 10:30 a.m. All ages invited.

