Dr. Oz cuddles Tulip the puppy. Image: Carmen Weld

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance

A healthy, three-legged puppy is looking for a new home after surgery at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital

—Steven Lin

Tulip is a young, energetic pit bull cross puppy with only three legs. After being badly injured, her former owner abandoned her at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital with a hind leg fracture.

Tulip’s leg could not be repaired, and the only way to save her life was to amputate the leg.

Without hesitation, Dr. Moshe Oz and Dr. Noa Oz operated to save the young dog.

“The surgery was challenging. It took a few more hours than expected, but Tulip pulled through the whole process.” said Dr. Moshe Oz. “Right now, we are looking for a new home for Tulip. The whole idea was to save her life.”

“It was a tough surgery, my wife Dr. Noa did it, and we had to amputate the leg. As you can see she can walk on three legs. She is amazing. She pulled through and she is strong and she is loving.”

Oz says said she is two to three months old and full of love. He hopes her breed will not deter her new family.

“At the end of day, they are dogs, it’s all about how the owners raised them from the start. At this time, Tulip has shown nothing but love in her. It is all about the owner and how they raise them.”

If you are interested in adopting Tulip, please visit Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital for more detail.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wine and Wild Things a thrilling success

Just Posted

Search for missing women to continue

Group that used drones to search for clues in the fall to resume efforts in July

Vernon murder suspect appearance adjourned, awaiting bail decision

Paramjit Singh Bogarh appeared briefly in Vernon Law Courts June 28 to consult counsel, adjourned

Application dismissed for Vernon man convicted of drug, weapons charges

Ronald Charles Learning was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017

Armstrong Funtastic streak ends

After 28 straight years, there are no Funtastic games in Armstrong this weekend due to lack of teams

City sets stage for underpass referendum

Voters will be asked if they support a city bylaw to borrow $5.3 million for construction

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

Zebra and Quagga mussels threaten B.C. lakes and rivers

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

Wine and Wild Things a thrilling success

Okanagan nature centre event raises more than $40,000

Wileman goes wild for Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Most Read