Kittens Toast (left) and Jersey (right) need support for their medical recovery after falling from highrises. (BC SPCA handout)

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

Two B.C. kittens need support from cat lovers after separate falls from high rise buildings.

The BC SPCA is seeking donations for Jersey, a three-month-old black and white kitten who was unable to stand on his front legs after falling from a fourth-floor balcony.

Unfortunately, Jersey’s family couldn’t afford the cost of surgery he required, so he was surrendered to the Victoria branch.

Jersey received emergency hospitalization but during surgery, the SPCA realized his little right front leg was fractured beyond repair and would need to be amputated.

Now bandaged up and in recovery, Jersey is learning to “walk as a tripod” and is described as a “tough little kitten who will absolutely adapt.”

“Jersey doesn’t even seem to realize anything is missing and eagerly wobbles over to branch staff for pets,” reads the BC SPCA medical emergency fund page.

The little survivor will be neutered and ready to find his “fur-ever” home in about two months. But in the meantime, he is in need of ongoing care including surgery, medication, treatment, regular health checks and daily care.

Meanwhile, four-month-old kitten Toast fell five storeys from the window of his Vancouver home and required a femoral head and neck excision for pain relief and restoration of function – a procedure that costs more than $3,000.

Despite the pain he is in, little Toast still enjoys cuddles and “purrs non-stop.” He will be ready for his “fur-ever” home once he recovers.

Donations for the kittens can be made at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency. The SPCA notes that if medical costs come out less than the amount raised, the additional money will provide care for other animals.

