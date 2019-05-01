Two bus loads of puppies coming to the Okanagan

A bus load of puppies is coming to Kelowna

It may come as no surprise that a bus load of puppies coming to the Okanagan garnered major excitement by area residents.

Embrace A Discared Animal Society registered Canadian non-profit society, was bringing a bus load of rescue dogs up to Kelowna for an adoption event the weekend of May 3-5.

However due to the overwhelming interest in the event there are now two buses with 65 dogs on board coming up the Coquihalla on May 2.

READ MORE: 40 adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

The adorable pups are set to arrive at PetSmart in Kelowna in the afternoon, with availability for the public to attend after 6 p.m.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society founder and president Leslie Fee said shelters in the U.S. are terribly overcrowded right now and so many dogs are being euthanized or not getting picked up off the streets as strays because there is no room for them.

“Caring shelter managers know the best chance these dogs have is to send them to other geographical areas to save their lives and that’s where we come in. We give dogs who have little hope a new ‘leash’ on life by helping them meet caring local families looking to adopt.”

Several Kelowna residents have already signed up to walk the dogs when they arrive including seven locals who have had home checks competed and will be adopting a pooch this weekend.

READ MORE: VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

Applicants can complete an application on the society’s website www.embracesociety.ca in advance of the event, or at the store during the event.

