Two Sicamous orgnizations band together to teach and help each other

Two strong forces in Sicamous are working together to support each other and give back to the community.

Eagle Valley Rescue Society (EVRS) invited the Sicamous Eagles players to participate in an automobile extrication drill on Thursday, Feb. 16.

EVRS Deputy Chief Jeff VanDooyeweert runs the practice sessions and organized for the Eagles to join, and has further partnered with the team to host a fundraising initiative benefiting both the society and the hockey team.

“With the Eagles being such a big part of this town, and how much they do for this community, and with hockey being one of the biggest things, I thought we should be a part of that,” said VanDooyeweert.

The practice helped the players understand the process of what is done when someone is trapped in a vehicle, and better appreciate the work the rescue society does, explained VanDooyeweert.

The Eagles were shown how to safely break windshield glass, as well as allowed to have fun smashing glass in ways you wouldn’t in an actual rescue. Heavy hydraulic tools were brought out and all four doors and the roof of the practice vehicle were torn off, with most of the work done by the players.

VanDooyeweert said the Eagles enjoyed the experience and was told they all had a blast.

“It’s not every day a 15, 20-year-old kid gets to use these tools.”

The Eagles are returning the favour by partnering with EVRS to host a fundraising giveaway. The prize, a Cruise Craft 2 houseboat trip, has been donated by Twin Anchors Houseboats.

“I think it’s great, with us being non-profit, and the Eagles such a huge part of the community, them being able to support us,” said VanDooyeweert. “That Twin Anchors and the Eagles are willing to put in time and effort into a nonprofit organization is phenomenal.”

At each playoff home game, fans can purchase foam chuck-a-pucks and eagles’ eggs, and toss them into the Eagles’ nest (a small milk crate target) strapped atop the EVRS rescue truck. The truck does three laps during second intermission and fans throw their eggs and pucks, trying to get into the basket. Anyone that lands one in the nest gets their name put into the draw for the houseboat trip. The more games you come to and the more pucks you chuck, the better the odds.

The Eagles are in the first round of playoffs versus the Kamloops Storm. As of Saturday, Feb. 25, the Eagles have won three games to two with a home game scheduled for Saturday evening. The Eagles lost to Kamloops on Friday, Feb. 24 and now look to win their game on Saturday on home ice to clinch the series and move on to face the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

EVRS is thankful for the support, the fundraising help and the exposure.

“The biggest thing for us out of this is recruitment,” said VanDooyeweert. “The community and giving back is great, but we are also really low on members. We just need more people to come and help save lives. I don’t think this is an organization that can close.”

Interested recruits can contact EVRS through the website or Facebook page.

