UBC Okanagan hosts bee talk

The free talk will educate the public in how to protect native bees

photo: contributed

As April showers bring May flowers, those flowers are going to need something to help with pollination. Enter the simple bee.

In Canada, bees make up the most important group of pollinators. However, the status of most wild bee populations in Canada is unknown. UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience, and Ecosystems Services is hosting York University ecologist Sheila Colla, who will talk about the conversation of bees.

Her research uses scientific principles to address conservation issues and focus on the lesser understood native species such as bees, butterflies and flowering plants.

READ MORE: Small loss for Kelowna bee farmer due to cold snap

READ MORE: Redesigning a milk carton in Kelowna will help the local bee population

On April 16, Colla will host a public talk where she will discuss native bee diversity and the ecosystem services they provide. She will give an overview of their conservation status and describe how people can help declining species at both the policy and individual levels.

While in Kelowna, Colla will meet with UBCO professor Nancy Holmes, who runs the Border Free Bees project, and Assistant Professor Adam Ford who runs UBCO’s Wildlife Restoration Ecology Lab. Colla will also take part in a biodiversity seminar series, present her research at a graduate student seminar, meet with students and faculty and explore Kelowna’s nectar trail.

The event is free, however registration at eventbrite.ca is required.

