Oleg Skrypka and his band Vopli Vidopliasova are playing at Rutland Centennial Hall on Saturday night, Jan. 21. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Oleg Skrypka and his band Vopli Vidopliasova are playing at Rutland Centennial Hall on Saturday night, Jan. 21. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Ukrainian rock legend bringing concert to Kelowna

Tickets are available online, at the door for the show at Rutland Centennial Hall on Saturday night

A Ukrianian rock music legend is bringing his Canada-wide tour to Kelowna on Saturday night (Jan. 21).

Oleg Skrypka and his band Vopli Vidopliasova are making their second stop of an 11-show tour to town with a Christmas concert in support of his country and the war that’s been going on for nearly a year.

“It’s the tour of supporting Ukraine,” said Skrypka. “We take money and give for equipment for our soldiers. I think it’s important today to help our army go forward.”

On top of Christmas music, Skrypka will also be singing traditional Ukrainian music.

“In Canada, there are a lot of Ukrainians and Canada is the first country that’s our friends,” said Skrypka. “Canadian people and Canadian government are really friendly for Ukraine and it’s important to communicate with Canadian people. I hope a lot that some Canadian people come to see our concert.”

His band features 10 additional musicians, two of them from Canada.

Skrypka and his band have been together since 1986. His cross-Canada tour by Kazka Entertainment started in Vancouver on Friday night and will make stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, London, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto.

Tonight’s show at the Rutland Centennial Hall starts at 7 p.m. and with a meet and greet before the show at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available online, as well as at the door.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors shine at inaugural BCHL Top Prospects game

READ MORE: Wrong socks, no problem: Kelowna Rockets snap losing streak in Langley

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsEntertainmentKelownaLive musicOkanaganUkraine

Previous story
Passionate Kelowna youth tackle environment issues
Next story
Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Just Posted

Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason teach kids about muscles, bones and their bodies before playing movement games at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement class at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Sicamous Eagles Minor Hockey coaching staff (from left) Aaron Wiebe, Pascal Albisser, Eagles goalie Gage Reimer and coach Jesse Scrimbit pose with the U11 Jr. Eagles before the Junior B Eagles game against the 100 Mile House Wranglers Friday, Jan. 20. The Jr. Eagles are hosting a minor hockey tournament until Sunday, Jan. 22. Jr. Eagles players from pictured are Quinn Carson, Jake McNabb, Cohen Dupuis, Kason Vandergaag, Nixon Dymond, Morgan Workman, Owen Wiebe, Finn Albisser, CJ Dubasov, Zach Kennedy, and Malakwai Perry. Missing from the photo were Cameron Regier, Cody Keehn, Dillon and Dustin Hilder. (Rebecca Willson photo)
Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie celebrating after winning a gold medal March 9 in the sprint event at the Zhangjiakou Biathlon Centre during the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. She has more to celebrate after winning gold in the biathlon event at the 2023 World Championships on her birthday. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm skier Natalie Wilkie celebrates birthday with World Championship gold

Syracuse University trained instructor Missy Morrison Charko with her young dance students. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Viewpoint: Arts and culture are flourishing in the South Shuswap