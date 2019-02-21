HELPING THE HOMELESS... Walkers gather outside city hall for last year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 23. All proceeds go to the Lighthouse Homeless Shelter and Second Harvest Food Bank. Go to CNOY.org to join or to sponsor a walker. (File photo)

Unite for the Coldest Night

Annual foodbank fundraiser takes place Saturday, Feb. 23

Walkers gather outside city hall for last year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 23 in Salmon Arm. All proceeds go to the Lighthouse Homeless Shelter and Second Harvest Food Bank. Go to CNOY.org to join or to Sponsor a walker. (File photo)

