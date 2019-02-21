Unite for the Coldest Night

HELPING THE HOMELESS... Walkers gather outside city hall for last year’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 23. All proceeds go to the Lighthouse Homeless Shelter and Second Harvest Food Bank. Go to CNOY.org to join or to sponsor a walker. (File photo)

