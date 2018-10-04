United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

People in Vernon were hungry for a good cause Thursday morning.

The 17th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast, held in the parking lot at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel, raised $10,540 for the United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap’s agencies and programs.

“Woot,” wrote an excited executive director for United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap, Linda Yule. “Thank you to everyone who donated and stopped by for breakfast.”

There were 800 breakfast bags filled with $30 worth of goodies, ranging from nutrition bars to locally baked cookies and locally produced apples. Juice boxes, yogurt, notepads, pens, gift cards and coupons were also part of the bags which motorists picked up by donation.

Members of the Vernon Vipers hockey club were on hand to direct traffic into the Lodge, as was Vernon Winter Carnival Cop Rod Koenig. Queen Silver Star Angitha Mriduraj and Princess Mackenzie Kuziw were helping to distribute the breakfast bags or take donations.

RELATED: North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser goes Thursday

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers, including Supt. Shawna Baher, were busy with squeegees, making sure motorists’ windows were well-cleaned.

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Vipers Tier 2 bantam hockey team got up extra early on Thursday and were on-hand to set up tables for the event at 5 a.m.

All monies raised from the Drive-Thru Breakfast stay locally to help United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap programs.

RELATED: Vernon United Way event toasts local tastes

Among the organizations helped out by United Way and the Drive-Thru Breakfast include BrainTrust Canada Association; CNIB Vernon and Salmon Arm; Enderby and District Family Resource Centre; First Nations Friendship Centre; Community Kitchens in Vernon, Lumby, Enderby, Armstrong, Salmon Arm, Cherryville and Falkland; and North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Motorist Steve Cousins drops off a donation to United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast volunteers Randi Lund (left) and Paula Harned at the 17th annual fundraiser Thursday morning at the Prestige Vernon Lodge parking lot. The popular event raised more than $10,500 for United Way programs and agencies. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Renee Howard (centre) joined Queen Silver Star Angitha Mriduraj (left) and Princess Mackenzie Kuziw to distribute bags and take donations at the 17th annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast Thursday morning at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Hotel. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)