Unplug and play in the South Shuswap

Cadence Garner, two, (left) dances with her sister Gemma, four, at the Unplug and Play event Fairytales & Tutus Wednesday at Sodance Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

The Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week kicks off on Jan. 20 in the Shuswap.

Events that promote turning off screens and putting down devices to spend time with family and friends run Jan. 20 to 27.

In the South Shuswap, events are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 20, family games, South Shuswap library, 1 to 4 p.m., and Steam Punk Art, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Arts Council for the South Shuswap/FACES, lower Carlin Hall, ages 6 to 10, pre-registration required; Monday, Jan. 22, Winter Fun Play in the Park, Sorrento Blind Bay Park, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 23, Carlin Winter Party, Carlin Elementary-Middle School, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 25, Bubble Wonders, South Shuswap library, 3 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 27, Steam Punk Art, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Arts Council for the South Shuswap/FACES, lower Carlin Hall, ages 10 and up, pre-registration required, and Family Games, South Shuswap Library, 1 to 4 p.m.

See page 17 for more Unplug and Play events around the Shuswap.