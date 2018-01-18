Cadence Garner, two, (left) dances with her sister Gemma, four, at the Unplug and Play event Fairytales & Tutus Wednesday at Sodance Vernon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Unplug and play in the South Shuswap

The Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week kicks off on Jan. 20 in the Shuswap.

Events that promote turning off screens and putting down devices to spend time with family and friends run Jan. 20 to 27.

In the South Shuswap, events are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 20, family games, South Shuswap library, 1 to 4 p.m., and Steam Punk Art, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Arts Council for the South Shuswap/FACES, lower Carlin Hall, ages 6 to 10, pre-registration required; Monday, Jan. 22, Winter Fun Play in the Park, Sorrento Blind Bay Park, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Jan. 23, Carlin Winter Party, Carlin Elementary-Middle School, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 25, Bubble Wonders, South Shuswap library, 3 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 27, Steam Punk Art, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Arts Council for the South Shuswap/FACES, lower Carlin Hall, ages 10 and up, pre-registration required, and Family Games, South Shuswap Library, 1 to 4 p.m.

See page 17 for more Unplug and Play events around the Shuswap.

Salmon Arm’s fire risk worries professionals

Using the 1998 wildfire as an example, consultant suggests more prevention work needed.

Adams Lake band to get new chief

Incumbent chief Paul Michel will not be seeking re-election

Updated: Accused in Kelowna triple murder in court today

Jacob Forman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with second degree murder

B.C. man convicted in fatal boat crash awaiting appeal date

Leon Reinbrecht maintains rights breached by delays

JoeAnna’s House fundraising campaign reaches $4.5 million

Offering ‘home away from home’ for families of KGH patients

VSS drama students to hit the stage

VSS students prepare to stage a midwinter’s night production

Toronto man charged in double homicide

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Two students from the Caiboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price in Montreal.

Business Spotlight: Mayor to give state of the city address

Mayor Nancy Cooper will be the guest speaker at the January Salmon… Continue reading

VIDEO: Elk parade on Vancouver Island is awesome sight

They’re out in force for a morning stroll. Check out some of Youbou’s famous elk.

