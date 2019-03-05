Rayna Vanderhoek recently donated this inspirational painting to the Salvation Army. (Leah Blain photo)

Unusual food bank donation offers inspiration

Food and money are the usual donations to the Salvation Army, but Rayna Vanderhoek used her talent to gave a different kind of donation.

Vanderhoek gave a painting of a seascape with a lighthouse and the words, ‘Believe you can and you are halfway there.’

“I’ve always had a concern for the homeless,” said Vanderhoek, who had this saying near her when she went through the difficult time of her mom’s illness and eventual death.

“If one person reads it and gets something from it then it’s helped someone else as well.”

Salvation Army community care co-ordinator Dave Byers said he was surprised by the donation, but it is very much appreciated. It is placed where everyone can see it when they come in.

“It’s very barren around here – not much stuff on the walls. That would be great to have more things like that,” said Byers, adding the Salvation Army foodbank is also low on proteins.

“We can’t keep up with the demand for canned meats. With the cold weather people need more protein.”

