UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Details on the sections of the Okanagan Rail Trail that will be closed throughout September have been released.
The Regional District of North Okanagan have published the plans for construction on the trail designed to protect against erosion, which begins after the Labour Day weekend. An interactive map is available at www.rdno.ca/ORTwork, which provides need-to-know information on the exact locations of the construction work for anyone planning a trip on the trail this September.
Between Coldstream and the trail’s fourth kilometre, there will be two partial closures (one-way traffic) from Sept. 3 to 15, and one full closure from Sept. 16 to 27.
Between kilometre four and Kekuli Bay there will be three partial closures from Sept. 3 to 15.
The stretch from Kekuli Bay to Lake Country will see two partial closures from Sept. 3 to 15, and two full closures from Sept. 16-27.
All stretches of the trail will be fully accessible after 5 p.m. and all weekends. Trail users are asked to continue accessing the trail from the Coldstream parking lot located at 16506 Kalamalka Road, or the RDNO parking lot on Bailey Road at 201-BC-97.
The RDNO also announced that the paving of the parking area on West Kal Road has begun. After the paving and erosion protection is completed, work will begin on the north extension in October.
An open house will be held on Sept. 17 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall, where the public can have its say on proposed concept designs for the north extension and the washroom on Westkal Road.
Brendan Shykora