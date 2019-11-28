A new sign in Cherryville is creating a chuckle for residents wondering if North Fork Road has been renamed. (Les Quigley photo)

UPDATE: Road sign that gave Cherryville a chuckle replaced

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

UPDATE Nov. 28:

Who ever is in charge of road signs in Cherryville is tired of being laughed at.

The North Folk road sign (which should read North Fork) has been taken down and the old faded sign has been put back up, according to some area residents.

……………………………………………

ORIGINAL Nov.26:

A typo on some highway signage has left some Cherryville residents wondering if a major road has been renamed.

The sign on Highway 6 reads North Folk Rd AHEAD — but it should be North Fork.

“Oh dear, someone doesn’t know how to spell proper,” one resident commented on the Facebook post. “Reminds me of the one that was on here a few years ago where they spelt school wrong at a crosswalk in front of the school.”

READ MORE: Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Another comment reads: “Watch out for those North Folk, Cherryville is crawling with them.”

Cherryville director Hank Cameron figures he knows the culprit.

“The Ministry of Forests, for whatever reason, it happened years ago, they put that in some correspondence,” Cameron said. “It was about eight or nine years ago, so people laugh about it.

“It shows government makes mistakes too.”

READ MORE: Small town business shines in big city

READ MORE: Lumby students to spread more joy at Christmas light up

