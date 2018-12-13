Conservation officer Tanner Beck allows the children in the front row to touch a cougar pelt during a presentation at the Salmon Arm Okanagan Regional Library Branch in July. (File photo)

Upgrades coming to Salmon Arm library

Painting, other improvements to take place between Dec. 17 and Jan. 10

Improvements are coming to the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

To better serve the Salmon Arm community, the library has announced it is taking steps to update its Salmon Arm branch. The library will be outfitted with meeting spaces and mobile furniture to accommodate larger numbers of patrons during programs, events and classes.

A fresh coat of paint and some needed upgrades are expected to make the library space friendlier, more comfortable and more appealing to all ages.

Starting Monday, Dec. 17, customers are welcome to pick up holds, browse from a small selection of items, and return their materials. The majority of the library will remain closed due to the renovations, however.

Library staff apologize for any inconvenience but say they look forward to seeing the public when the branch reopens on Jan. 10.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Giving the gift of nature

Just Posted

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Snowbike event makes move for Salmon Arm

Effort underway to hold weekend snowbike event at fairgrounds in February

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east and west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today for two different locations along Highway… Continue reading

Slaughterhouse in Salmon Arm site of another protest by activists

Incident at meat processing plant under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP

Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Chase Heat get one point out of weekend action

The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Most Read