Upgrades coming to Salmon Arm library

Painting, other improvements to take place between Dec. 17 and Jan. 10

Improvements are coming to the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

To better serve the Salmon Arm community, the library has announced it is taking steps to update its Salmon Arm branch. The library will be outfitted with meeting spaces and mobile furniture to accommodate larger numbers of patrons during programs, events and classes.

A fresh coat of paint and some needed upgrades are expected to make the library space friendlier, more comfortable and more appealing to all ages.

Starting Monday, Dec. 17, customers are welcome to pick up holds, browse from a small selection of items, and return their materials. The majority of the library will remain closed due to the renovations, however.

Library staff apologize for any inconvenience but say they look forward to seeing the public when the branch reopens on Jan. 10.

