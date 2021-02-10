Uplifting appeal of upcoming Shuswap Youth Launch event attracts Olds College audience

Canadian poet Wali Shah, former NHL’er Corey Hirsch, author, activist and empowerment coach Ashley Bendiksen, and successful Salmon Arm entrepreneur Missy MacKintosh are among the guest speakers participating in the Shuswap Youth Launch event on Thursday, Feb. 25. (Shuswap Youth Launch image)

A virtual event planned by Shuswap youth will be reaching an audience expanding well beyond the region.

The Shuswap Youth Launch virtual leadership event is set to take place over Zoom between 9:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Organized by the Shuswap Youth Launch Team, including Mikayla Wilkinson, Abbigail Paetsch, Caillie Hay-Vicars, Brynn Gowan, Claire Waite, Maggie Beckner and Dayton Massey, the interactive event, created by youth for youth, will feature inspirational talks from guest speakers including: Canadian poet, TED Talk and We Day veteran Wali Shah; former NHL’er Corey Hirsch; author, activist and empowerment coach Ashley Bendiksen; and successful Salmon Arm entrepreneur Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics.

The team was recently contacted by the Cowichan Valley Youth Action group, which voted to make Shuswap Youth Launch the kickoff to its youth action week. All high schools in the Cowichan Valley School District are being invited to take part in the event and will be sharing their virtual leadership workshops with Shuswap students.

World of the event also reached the athletics department of Olds College in Olds, Alta. Looking for an uplifting event that could help boost the mental health of her students, and hearing Hirsch was among the speakers, the athletics director has arranged for the entire department to also participate in Shuswap Youth Launch.

“As word spreads about this event, the team has heard from Kamloops and other Alberta teachers who are keen to get their students participating in this virtual event.The event has peaked the interest of adults too,” states a related School District 83 release.

The three-and-a-half hour free event (tickets must be reserved through Eventbrite) features speakers and topics tailored to youth ages 13 to 18, though anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Supporters of the event include RBC (which provided a grant to support the initiative), the Shuswap Community Foundation, the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm and School District 83.

The deadline to reserve tickets is Feb. 23.

