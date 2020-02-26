Citation RV and Trailer in Kamloops donated the use of a brand-new three-horse trailer to Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue. (Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue - Facebook)

Use of new trailer donated to Salmon Arm horse rescue society

Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue Society grateful for support of Kamloops business

Horses in the care of Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue Society will be riding in style.

Freedom’s Gate, which takes in abandoned or abused horses, giving them a place to live and heal, recently received a brand new horse trailer, donated for use by Citation RV and Trailers in Kamloops

Read More: Shuswap firefighter ascends Vancouver high rise for fundraiser

Read More: Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

While the Gleneden-based horse rescue group won’t own the trailer, Citation is making it 100 per cent available for their use. Carly Marchand-Jones who runs Freedom’s Gate took to Facebook to express gratitude for the use of the three-horse Maverick trailer. She noted Citation has been a big supporter of the rescue for years, maintaining Freedom’s Gate’s own trailer and even fostering horses in the past.

“We are overwhelmed at their generosity,” she said.

The generosity is especially welcome in light of a setback Freedom’s Gate endured over the summer, when Marchand-Jones’ pickup truck was destroyed in a suspicious early-morning fire on Aug. 7, 2019.

Read More: RCMP asking for more officers to better enforce speed limit on Trans Canada Highway

Read More: Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Animalshorserescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Read all about it: The life of a Kelowna paper carrier
Next story
Shuswap firefighter ascends Vancouver high rise for fundraiser

Just Posted

Salmon Arm truck stop task force on hold

Mayor waiting on highway construction and related negotiations

Collision at Salmon Arm intersection

Emergency crews responding

Shuswap firefighter ascends Vancouver high rise for fundraiser

Michael Esau climbed more than 700 steps in full gear for B.C. Lung Association

Campaign promotes Syilx/Okanagan language and culture

To support initiative, Nsylixcen t-shirts and water bottles are being distributed across Okanagan

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

Use of new trailer donated to Salmon Arm horse rescue society

Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue Society grateful for support of Kamloops business

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Volunteers share amazing memories of Vancouver Olympic games

A decade ago this month, Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics. Approximately… Continue reading

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read