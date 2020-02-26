Use of new trailer donated to Salmon Arm horse rescue society

Citation RV and Trailer in Kamloops donated the use of a brand-new three-horse trailer to Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue. (Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue - Facebook)

Horses in the care of Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue Society will be riding in style.

Freedom’s Gate, which takes in abandoned or abused horses, giving them a place to live and heal, recently received a brand new horse trailer, donated for use by Citation RV and Trailers in Kamloops

While the Gleneden-based horse rescue group won’t own the trailer, Citation is making it 100 per cent available for their use. Carly Marchand-Jones who runs Freedom’s Gate took to Facebook to express gratitude for the use of the three-horse Maverick trailer. She noted Citation has been a big supporter of the rescue for years, maintaining Freedom’s Gate’s own trailer and even fostering horses in the past.

“We are overwhelmed at their generosity,” she said.

The generosity is especially welcome in light of a setback Freedom’s Gate endured over the summer, when Marchand-Jones’ pickup truck was destroyed in a suspicious early-morning fire on Aug. 7, 2019.

