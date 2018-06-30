Using herbs to help support healing after cycling injury

Accidents happen.

Sometimes they end up in the ER. It was easy to see that I needed stitches after a tumble over the handlebars as I was cruising at a respectable speed down our country road.

I swatted a hornet off my shirt with my right hand and by pure instinct squeezed extremely functional disc brakes with my left. Bad choice. Thankfully my helmet stopped my face from being as battered as my hands and arms. Nothing was broken, so I picked myself up from the dirt, sat in the ditch for five minutes until nausea went away and hobbled home with outstretched arms. Zombie-like I imagine.

Salmon Arm hospital staff did a wonderful job picking the gravel and dirt off my skin. Expert stitches were applied by Dr. Erin before I was sent home with a care package of fresh bandages and second skin. With nothing better to do, or able to do, I looked into “herbs that heal.” Especially ones that are the most effective for open wounds.

Broadleaf Plantain tops the charts with names attributed like “Life medicine” by the Navahos and “Mother of Herbs” by the Anglo Saxons.

Traditionally plantain was used for rattlesnake bites and poison ivy. Internally it was used to treat rheumatic conditions, ulcers, respiratory illness, jaundice, mouth cankers and IBS. We have a patch of mostly weeds behind the house, so it did not take long to find plantain. I poured boiling water on the leaves to soften them and crushed the veiny bits with an underused meat tenderizer. The cool leaves feel good on the raw skin and appear to have taken some of the stings out. Plantain has all of the following benefits as listed on the “Every Wise Woman” website.

Astringent: has a tightening/contracting effect on tissue, a drying effect on fluid secretions

Antiseptic: destroys and prevents the development of microbes

Demulcent: softens and soothes damaged/inflamed surfaces

Emollient: soothes inflamed tissue; softens and protects skin

Mucilant: protects/soothes mucous membranes/inflamed tissues

Styptic: contracts blood vessels, stops external bleeding by astringent action

Vulnerary: promotes wound healing or normalization of damaged tissue

The next step to promote a speedy recovery will be aloe vera cream with a light cover of emu oil, as suggested by a herbalist friend of mine. Aloe should be around the open wound, not on it!

Wounds heal from the outside in, so it makes sense to give the surrounding skin a helping hand. While this amazing healing kicks in, I drink lots of peppermint and chamomile tea. No hardship there. Picked fresh from the garden.

Don’t you think we should pass on these ancient pearls of wisdom to our children? Find out which “wild” plants are edible, which ones are healing and most certainly which are extremely toxic.

Fresh Strawberry Jam

4 cups of crushed berries, washed and de-stemmed

¾ to 1 cup of pitted dates; juice of 1 lemon; 1-2 tbsp. chia seeds or freshly ground flax seeds (optional).

Soak the dates with the lemon juice and crushed berries in your food processor for a half-hour. Process the mix by pulsing the blade. You want this spread to be a little chunky. The chia or flaxseed will thicken the mix.

