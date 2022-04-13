Vaisakhi Parade brings colours back to Penticton May 1

Penticton Sikh Temple will host celebrations and traditional foods at the temple

The Penticton Sikh Temple is putting on the colourful Vaisakhi Parade on Sunday, May 1.(Mark Brett Western News file photo)

The colourful Vaisakhi Parade is making its return to Penticton on Sunday, May 1.

The Penticton Sikh Temple is excited to bring the parade and celebration back to the community after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Organized by the Penticton Sikh Temple, the day includes a number of special events at the temple as well as the popular and colourful parade that starts from the temple at 3290 South Main Street at 11:30 a.m.

The parade travels to Yorkton Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Green Avenue and back to the temple. It’s the same route as 2019, but this year there will not be a stop at Princess Margaret Secondary. All the food and celebration will take place at the temple.

Traditional food will be served at the temple starting from 10 a.m.

The parade consists of brightly coloured floats, martial arts and fight demonstrations with traditional weapons and the Sikh Riders of Canada motorcycle club.

“We will have a lot of bikes this year,” said Temple spokesperson Baljit Singh Bhuhi. “We also will have martial arts warriors. We are excited to bring the parade back to the community.”

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world and is known as one of the most important events in the Sikh calendar. It signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.

Temple spokesperson Pritpal Singh Brar encourages everyone to come and take in the parade and join in the celebrations at the temple.

“We ask that people respect each other and the community,” said Temple spokesperson Pritpal Singh Brar.

