Shuswap Barbershop project singers Fred Green, Paul Derkach, Paul Jones and Hammy McClymont serenade Shuswap Lodge employee Tina Baarts as a Valentine’s Day surprise organized by her husband Phil on Thursday, Feb. 14. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tina Baarts received a Valentine’s Day serenade courtesy of members of the Shuswap Barbershop project while she was at work at the Shuswap Lodge Retirement Residence. Baart’s husband Phil organized the surprise.

The Barbershop Project’s singers were booked solid on the most romantic day of the year performing surprise love songs all over town.

Related:How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter