Love shared with roses and song by Shuswap Barbershop Project

Uptown SASCU employee Sharlene Neumann thanks Shuswap Barbershop Project members Margaret Oxly, Lloyd Nakagawa, Tom Prout and Jim Clark after being serenaded with a musical Valentine from her husband. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sharlene Neumann receives a special Valentine’s Day surprise from husband Brian Neumann in the form of roses and a serenade by the Shuswap Barbershop Project’s Tom Prout, Jim Clark, Lloyd Nakagawa and Margaret Oxley.

