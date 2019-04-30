Valid Manufacturing program makes reading a joy for kids

Partnership with Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society a success with students

A partnership between Salmon Arm’s Valid Manufacturing and the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society has resulted in a real page turner for kids.

More than 100 people took part in the Valid Reading After School Program session-end celebration on April 25 at the District Education Support Centre. Among them were staff from the Literacy Alliance (LASS) and School District #83, LASS volunteers, representatives from Valid Manufacturing, Mayor Alan Harrison and the Valid Reading students and their parents. It was an opportunity for students to show off some of their favourite literacy related activities that were a part of the program.

Funded entirely by Valid Manufacturing, the program took place twice a week at Hillcrest, South Broadview, Salmon Arm West and Bastion elementary schools over 16 weeks. The multi-age program had a literacy focus, but was also intended to be a space where kids can experience the connection of reading to increased success in many areas, including art, community and theatre.

The three program teachers did fun activities such as reading the classic storybook, the Gruffalo, and then working on creating their own personal Gruffalo’s out of modeling clay, reading and sharing simple poems with random emotions attached and practising and performing a Reader’s Theatre piece for the seniors at Shuswap Lodge. All of these activities are designed to help children play around with reading and encourage them to bond as a group by laughing and sharing themselves in this safe group setting.

The students connected over shared snacks and shared stories that read aloud, all made possible by a group of caring adults who worked hard to make the first year of this program such a success.

Submitted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society.

