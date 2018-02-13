Leilani Graham with Papa John’s Pizza and Beacon the Beaver with Visit Our Okanagan get in some dancing during the Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

It wasn’t strange for Vernon Winter Carnival chairperson Deb White to see a Mad Hatter, an Alice or an Ice Princess strolling through the streets of the city.

Such was the success of the 58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – which wrapped Sunday.

“It was amazing,” said White. “From beginning to end, the energy throughout the city was at a high for everything.

“Everyone we have spoken to enjoyed every event they attended. It seems the playful theme was embraced by all who attended the events.”

Related: PHOTOS: Walking into 58th Vernon Winter Carnival

Traditional events such as Suds and Cider, Irish Pub Night, Proclamation, and, of course, the annual Winter Carnival parade, were well attended.

“The parade stood out for me as the costumes were amazing,” said White. “The amount of time that people put into their floats, the designs, the preparation. It was wonderful to see the city enjoying Carnival this year.”

New events were also a big hit, including the Parka Party at Predator Ridge, and Lego Build and Launch.

“I’m certain you’ll see all the new events back next year,” said White. “There was something for every age group to partake in.”

The Carnival board of directors is currently taking suggestions for next year’s theme.

If you have an idea for a theme, e-mail info@vernonwintercarnival.com, Facebook message us, or drop your suggestion off at the Carnival office on 35th Avenue at the Vernon Recreation Centre complex.

White was grateful for the support shown by the entire region.

“Thank you everyone in the North Okanagan for making Vernon Winter Carnival so amazing,” she said. “Without you, and the support of our sponsors and our incredible volunteers, Carnival would not be celebrating 58 years.

“The board of directors looks forward to seeing you at the 59th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival parade was among the popular events of the Carnival in Wonderland, the 58th annual Winter Carnival which ended Sunday. (Morning Star file photo)

Previous story
Celebrating diversity in the South Okanagan
Next story
B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

Just Posted

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Missing patient found

UPDATE: 40-year-old found safe and sound

Vernon woman missing for nearly two weeks

RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Women’s choir sings from the heart

Ancora Women’s Ensemble presents shows in Vernon Feb. 16 and Salmon Arm Feb. 17

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Mascot Max still missing near Kelowna

A missing five-year-old boxer named Max is causing a lot of concern for Kelowna residents

Vernon Carnival puts wrap on ‘wonder’-ful event

58th annual Vernon Winter Carnival – Carnival in Wonderland – a hit with attendees

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

Okanagan Olympian Naude responds to compassionate Canadians

Women’s moguls skier disqualified in super final, losing shot at medal

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

Most Read