Vernon families sought to host immunized international students

‘We look for families who are warm and welcoming,’ coordinators say

Host families are needed to open their doors to international students coming to schools in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby. (SD 22 photo)

Local families are being sought to open their doors to a cultural experience.

The Vernon School District is looking for host families to welcome an international student into their home for the upcoming school year.

“We are expecting that our international students will be immunized against COVID-19 prior to their arrival in August,” homestay coordinators said.

Students from all over the world come to study in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby schools. While here they also experience Canadian culture and improve their English skills

“We look for families who are warm and welcoming and willing to include an international student(s) as part of their family.”

READ MORE: Fewer local, more international students help cover Vernon School District’s $1.3M enrolment deficit

Homestay families can be single parents, single individuals, couples with no children, young families with infants or toddlers and families with teenagers.

When choosing host families, coordinators look for:

• Safe, comfortable homes

• Active families willing to share our Canadian culture and their family life

• Ability to provide healthy well-balanced meals and snacks

• Willingness to provide emotional support in a caring environment

• Close proximity to the school bus or walking distance to schools

• Ability to provide transportation as needed

• A private bedroom with a window, door, closet, bed, dresser and a desk

• Wireless access

Families will be compensated $875 per month to cover the costs of food, transportation and other expenses.

If you are interested or know of anyone who might be interested, visit vernoninternational.ca/homestay/for-families or contact homestay coordinators: Danielle Wycott (VSS and Clarence Fulton) at vernonhomestay1@sd22.bc.ca or 250-308-6893, or Fatima Nunes (W.L. Seaton, Kal and Charles Bloom) at vernonhomestay2@sd22.bc.ca or 250-260-0106.

