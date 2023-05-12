The Friends of Animals Vernon group has created signs meant to be coloured in, in an effort to raise awareness for #NoMowMay (Contributed).

The Friends of Animals Vernon group has created signs meant to be coloured in, in an effort to raise awareness for #NoMowMay (Contributed).

Vernon group pushing for No Mow May

The Friends of Animals Vernon is urging residents to refrain from using lawnmowers and keep dandelions blooming

As the warm sunny weather continues in early spring, you may be tempted to dust off that lawnmower and cut your grass for the first time this year, or again.

However, a grassroots local group is advising for a No Mow May.

Shasta Daisy, a director of the Friends of Animals group in Vernon, wants to educate the public on the negative impact lawnmowers have on the environment.

“Not only are lawnmowers a huge waste of energy,” she said, “it takes away an important nutrient for bees and pollinators.

“We can minimize this (the wasting of fossil fuels by a mower) by encouraging citizens to leave their gardens full of dandelions and let nature be. I strongly urge cities and people to either leave their gardens wild or to plant pollinator friendly gardens.”

According to Bee City USA, which has coined the term No Mow May, lawns provide little benefit to wildlife and are often harmful.

“The start of the growing season in the spring is a critical time for hungry, newly emerged native bees. By allowing it to grow longer, and letting flowers bloom, your lawn can provide nectar and pollen to help your bee neighbors thrive.”

Friends of Animals Vernon, which is a group for like-minded animal, tree, nature and wildlife lovers, has No Mow May signs available for children to colour and display.

For more information on the group, visit their Facebook page. If you would like to print out a sign, you can do so at this link.

