Vernon’s Upper Room Mission is auctioning off a pack of toilet paper for a good cause on March 12, 2020. (Andrea Brown - The Herald)

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

The toilet paper shortage has Vernon’s Upper Room Mission making the best of a bad situation.

The Mission, which relies entirely on community support and donations, decided to auction off a bag of the coveted tushy tissues to raise funds.

By noon Thursday, March 12, the highest bid was sitting at $50.

The creative fundraising efforts was the brainchild of outreach manager Jennifer Edwards.

“I had heard of people auctioning off toilet paper and though, ‘hey, why don’t we try it?’” she said. “It’s simply meant to be something fun in light of a serious situation.”

The funds raised will go towards the Upper Room Mission’s countless programs, including the coffee group meeting that will resume this spring, haircuts for people who access services and chiropractic care.

The auction will end Friday.

“If we were to get even $100, that will go a long way to feeding people who access services at the Mission,” Edwards said.

Bids are accepted online at the Upper Room Mission’s various social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

