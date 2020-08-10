Five-year-old Kash Procyk got a special suprise when his soccer ball went across the road recently and a police officer retrieved it for him. (Leslie Prudent photo)

Vernon officer returns soccer ball and boy’s smile

RCMP officer retrieves errant ball, returns it to five-year-old with cruiser lights flashing

At a time when so much negative attention is being put on RCMP officers, a Vernon grandmother wants to share some of the good deeds police do.

Leslie Prudent was watching her grandson recently, kicking a soccer ball around the yard with him, when the ball went out on the road and across the street and kept rolling.

Living on Middleton Mountain, she told the five-year-old to leave the ball and they would have to resume their game later when they could retrieve it.

No sooner had little Kash Procyk’s body started to slump when his eyes suddenly lit up brighter than the red and blue lights he saw coming towards them.

“The police officer was coming down the road and picked up the ball and put it in his cruiser and put his lights on and backed all the way up to bring it to him,” Prudent said.

“It warms my heart in light of how police officers are being looked at today. They’re not all bad.”

Little Procyk was in awe at the kind gesture and all he could say was, “thank you,” as he reached up through the window of the police car.

‘We’re glad you’re here’: Positive note left on Alberta car at Kelowna beach

