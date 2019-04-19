BC was awesome shoot. (Horse Drawn Okanagan - Facebook photo)

Vernon-raised BC Was Awesome producer returns home for filming of episode

The topic of this Vernon-featured episode has not yet been revealed.

B.C. Was Awesome is a history TV show hosted and co-produced by Bob Kronbauer that takes a look at some of the most curious stories from the province’s past.

This week, Kronbauer and his production team made their way to Vernon — Kronbauer’s hometown — to chase down some of the town’s interesting history. But, what the focus of this visit is, has not yet been revealed.

“What a great day spent with the crew at Vancouver Is Awesome filming an episode of #bcwasawesome at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch. Adam drove our four Clydesdale geldings with the BC Express Co. stagecoach telling the story of… you will have to wait until the episode airs to find out more! Thank you Karli Taporowski for the photos. Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centre Tourism Vernon,” read a post on the Facebook group, Horse Drawn Okanagan.

This isn’t the first time that the crew made it’s way to Vernon. In August 2018, the team told the story of Captain Shorts, “an intrepid entrepreneur who would do “anything for a buck”, he found his calling in a ferry service he started that would go up and down Okanagan Lake.”

WATCH:

B.C. Was Awesome was launched in February 2016. Kronbauer is also writing a book by the same name that is set to release in 2020.

