Evanie Riemersma learns how to use the pressure washer on the Vernon Winter Carnival igloo. (Contributed)

Evanie Riemersma learns how to use the pressure washer on the Vernon Winter Carnival igloo. (Contributed)

Vernon student onto next round of heritage fair competition

Evanie Riemersma did her presentation on the Vernon Winter Carnival

A Grade 6 student from Mission Hill Elementary is onto the regional Heritage Fair, after becoming one of the winners in the Vernon competition.

Evanie Riemersma has advanced to the regional event, to be hosted in Kelowna. She did her presentation on the Vernon Winter Carnival (VWC).

Riemersma researched the history and gathered information from the Carnival’s website, brochures, as well as a personal interview with Carnival executive director Kris Fuller. Since advancing to the regional level with her presentation, Evanie and her family have gotten even more involved with the VWC.

“I reached out to Evanie and her mom, Lindsey, to ask if they wanted to help us out with cleaning our 24-foot igloo and they didn’t hesitate,” said Fuller. “They both showed up with smiles and worked along with our team of volunteers to hose, wipe, and dry our massive igloo.”

“It was so great to see Evanie out helping us,” said Carnival chair Laurell Cornell. “We love seeing the next generation of Carnival lovers be engaged.”

Riemersma was a first-time parade participant this year. She chose the VWC for her project because “it has a lot of great events and activities for everyone in the community.”

“When we heard that Evanie reached the next level for the Heritage Fair, she asked if she could add more items to level-up her presentation. She wants to wear a Jopette outfit, and that’s an easy ‘yes’ for us,” Fuller explained. “We know she will wear our mascot costume well and do us proud.”

The Heritage Fair competition is held annually for students in school districts across the province.

Judging for the regional competition takes place on Tuesday, May 16, in Kelowna, and the winners will head to Prince George for provincials, in July.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival announces new directors

READ MORE: Vernon student selects Winter Carnival for heritage project

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Heritage

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Armstrong volunteer honoured with Abbeyfield award
Next story
Salmon Arm Father’s Day Kids’ Fishing Derby returns with plenty of prizes to be won

Just Posted

James, Tania, Ashlin and Trinity Yates watch as Ashlin’s fish is weighed at the 2019 Father’s Day Fishing Derby at the Salmon Arm Wharf. (James Murray photo)
Salmon Arm Father’s Day Kids’ Fishing Derby returns with plenty of prizes to be won

A mama mallard circles the pond at the Salmon Arm campus at Okanagan College on May 15 with several ducklings of a variety of sizes. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks

Salmon Arm Secondary student Sergs Oriana was selected for the 2023 Marie Manson Virtual Artist Residency with the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (Damen Archard photo)
Salmon Arm Secondary student selected for artist residency, preparing for upcoming exhibition

Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek