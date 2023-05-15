Vernon student onto next round of heritage fair competition

Evanie Riemersma learns how to use the pressure washer on the Vernon Winter Carnival igloo. (Contributed)

A Grade 6 student from Mission Hill Elementary is onto the regional Heritage Fair, after becoming one of the winners in the Vernon competition.

Evanie Riemersma has advanced to the regional event, to be hosted in Kelowna. She did her presentation on the Vernon Winter Carnival (VWC).

Riemersma researched the history and gathered information from the Carnival’s website, brochures, as well as a personal interview with Carnival executive director Kris Fuller. Since advancing to the regional level with her presentation, Evanie and her family have gotten even more involved with the VWC.

“I reached out to Evanie and her mom, Lindsey, to ask if they wanted to help us out with cleaning our 24-foot igloo and they didn’t hesitate,” said Fuller. “They both showed up with smiles and worked along with our team of volunteers to hose, wipe, and dry our massive igloo.”

“It was so great to see Evanie out helping us,” said Carnival chair Laurell Cornell. “We love seeing the next generation of Carnival lovers be engaged.”

Riemersma was a first-time parade participant this year. She chose the VWC for her project because “it has a lot of great events and activities for everyone in the community.”

“When we heard that Evanie reached the next level for the Heritage Fair, she asked if she could add more items to level-up her presentation. She wants to wear a Jopette outfit, and that’s an easy ‘yes’ for us,” Fuller explained. “We know she will wear our mascot costume well and do us proud.”

The Heritage Fair competition is held annually for students in school districts across the province.

Judging for the regional competition takes place on Tuesday, May 16, in Kelowna, and the winners will head to Prince George for provincials, in July.

