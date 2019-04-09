Vernon Sunshine festival seeks volunteers

The North Okanagan’s largest street festival and sidewalk sale is celebrating its 25th anniversary this June.

It’s National Volunteer Week in Canada from April 7-13, so it’s perfect timing for those who want to apply to help out at one of Vernon’s most iconic events.

The Downtown Vernon Association is looking for over 40 volunteers to help host the Sunshine Festival presented by VantageOne on Saturday, June 15. The North Okanagan’s largest street festival and sidewalk sale is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“It’s a rewarding experience to see your hard work enjoyed by the community,” said Dudley Coulter, DVA Events & Marketing Coordinator. “The event is the largest of its kind in the region and takes a lot of volunteers to help it come to fruition.”

Shifts at the festival are 4.5 to 8 hours long and include:

Set-up

Block Captains

Stage Managers

First Aid

Safety Coordinator

Garbage Duties

Take-down

Coulter also noted there are honorariums available to non-profit organizations and sports teams who bring five or more volunteers. Successful applicants will be provided with a limited-edition t-shirt commemorating the 25th anniversary as well as a meal.

Interested individuals and parties can complete an online application form at https://downtownvernon.com/events/sunshine-festival.

Related: Vernon celebrates Sunshine Fest

Related: Sunshine Fest returns to Vernon streets

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.