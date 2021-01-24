Vernon Winter Carnival prize sled on display

Grand prize in Carnival raffle draw is 2019 Polaris snowmobile and $1,000 in gear; tickets $20

Vernon Winter Carnival Cop John Fawcett (left) and Carnival director Paul Cousins are at Vernon’s Real Canadian Superstore on Anderson Way until 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, selling raffle tickets for a 2019 Polaris Snowmobile plus $1,000 worth of gear from BDM Motorsports. Tickets are $20. Only 5,000 tickets are being sold. The draw will be made Wednesday, Feb. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

You can win a wild prize courtesy of the Vernon Winter Carnival and it’s Carnival of the Wild West theme.

The Carnival is holding a raffle for a 2019 800 Pro-RMK Polaris snowmobile plus $1,000 in gear from Vernon’s BDM Motorsports.

The value is $16,000 and tickets are $20.

“There are only 5,000 tickets to be sold,” said Carnival director Paul Cousins, who is on-site with the snowmobile at the Real Canadian Superstore on Anderson Way, along with Vernon Winter Carnival Cop John Fawcett, selling tickets until 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24. An Interac machine is available.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Vernon Winter Carnival office on 35th Avenue or online at vernonwintercarnival.com/raffle.

The draw for the snowmobile will be made Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 4:30 p.m. at BDM Motorsports on 43rd Avenue beside Dollar Tree.

Winter Carnival Buttons and jopo Raffle tickets ($2 each) are also being sold. First prize in the jopo Raffle is $1,000 coming your way from Valley First Credit Union. Second prize is a pair of round trip tickets anywhere Flair Airlines flies. Third prize is a $500 gift card from JC Bradley Jewellers in Vernon. And fourth prize is a $500 Okanagan Wine Tour from CheersOkanaganTours.com.

The virtual 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival runs Feb. 5-14.

