Penny, the five-year-old the American bulldog-pit bull terrier cross, is working to shed some pounds and on Dec. 29, 2019, she completed her first short hike. (Vernon and District BC SPCA Facebook)

Vernon’s beloved pudgy pit bull moved to Cranbrook

Penny was transferred from the Vernon BC SPCA branch to the East Kootenay shelter

Penny the pudgy pit bull will continue her weight loss journey in Cranbrook following a big move.

The BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch confirmed the transfer to the East Kootenay shelter on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, she wasn’t getting a lot of attention from potential adopters in Vernon, so we transferred her hoping a new audience may help get her out of the shelter environment and into her forever home quicker,” a spokesperson from Vernon said in an email.

The five-year-old American bulldog-pit bull terrier cross garnered media attention after the BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch began sharing her weight loss journey on social media.

Penny weighed in at 41 kilograms in early December and the BC SPCA would share regular updates of Penny’s efforts to shed the pounds. On Dec. 20, Penny was reportedly down nearly three kilograms.

“She’s a very, very sweet dog,” animal care attendant Meranda Dussault said. “She greets you with a full body wag, which is hilarious because she’s a really chunky girl.”

“She looks like a seal wiggling.”

After the Christmas holidays came and went, Penny’s foster family returned to work and a new foster family was looked for.

The dog is described as a very well behaved girl who knows all of her basic commands.

“Penny has over-indulged on the finer things in life a tad too much and now is curvier then she should be,” her adoption bill reads. “She is on a strict weight-loss plan to help her rediscover her waistline.

Penny is a couch potato – she loves to snuggle, and isn’t very fond of exercise,” it reads. “She needs a motivational human friend to get her up and moving everyday…”

“We miss her very much already,” the spokesperson said on behalf of the Vernon team.

To learn more about pets available for adoption in the Vernon area, visit spca.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

READ MORE: Penny the Vernon pit bull works on her fitness

