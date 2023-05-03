The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)

VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal

The horse was escorted safely back to dry land

Two days after training for a livestock emergency rescue, the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team was called in for a real rescue of a horse trapped in the Oliver canal.

ALERT volunteers, including the brand inspector and his team, members of the Oliver Fire Department, and veterinary personnel spent the weekend of April 22 training.

Then, on April 24, the Oliver Fire Department put in a call to the brand inspector for help.

The horse had fallen into the canal, and after a while, the rescue teams were able to direct the horse over to a section where it was able to escape.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animalsrescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap-based Llama Sanctuary makes second move in one month
Next story
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

Just Posted

Llamas at the Llama Sanctuary have found a new home at the Recline Ridge EcoPark in Tappen. (Llama Sanctuary photo- Facebook)
Shuswap-based Llama Sanctuary makes second move in one month

Team Bee Witched took first place on May 3, 2023, the sixth time the talented team has won the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) ‘So you think you can spell’ Team Spelling Bee. The team consisted of superb spellers Carmen Fennell, Erin Milne, Marilee Hart, Angela Carson, Debbie Philips, Daphne Browne, Sue Dulley and Barbara McKinnon. (Brad Calkins photo)
Bee Witched works spelling magic for a sixth win at Salmon Arm bee

Former municipal candidate in 2022 election wants more equity in process so people who are marginalized have equal opportunity to participate in politics. (File photo)
Candidate in last Salmon Arm municipal election wants equity for future contenders

A truck passes over the old Salmon River Bridge in Salmon Arm on Wednesday afternoon, May 3. The river is included the BC River Forecast Centre’s Flood Watch for the Southern Interior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
High temperatures prompt rapid rise of rivers in the Shuswap