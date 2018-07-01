Video and photos: Fun and games at Canada Day Children’s Festival

The Canada Day Children’s Festival at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds on July 1 offered a family friendly way to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Afternoon showers didn’t deter kids from enjoying the numerous activities, games and entertainers onsite for the annual event, and many attendees were dressed in red and white to show their Canada Day spirit.

Photos and video by Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Callum Fleming has the difficult task of selecting a lollipop at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Malcolm Anstey is on target in the bean bag toss at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tyler Benn of Grande Prairie, Alta. is on a roll in her bumper ball at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Leland Lunzmann doesn’t shy away from having a little colour applied to his hair by volunteer Shamrah Lewis at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Landen Alcott and Lauren Tracy have fun flying through a floating blanket of bubbles at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Joel and Breanna Booker look on as Jordan Booker tries to get a ball in the box at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Danielle Monteith and Jessie Lawrence are awed by Clinton Gray’s Magic Comedy Show on the stage at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rhys Steinbart keeps himself busy with some chalk drawings at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on Sunday, July 1. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)